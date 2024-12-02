Realme V60 Pro: Dimensity 6300, IP69 rating, 5600mAh battery

The Realme V60 Pro is now available in China, offering fans an impressive set of specifications as a new mid-ranger option.

The new model seems similar to the Realme C75. However, the brand introduced some worthy upgrades in the V60 Pro, especially a better MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The SoC is paired with either 12GB/256GB or 12GB/512GB configurations.

On the other hand, a huge 5600mAh battery with 45W charging support keeps the light on for the Realme V60 Pro’s 6.67″ HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD. The display has a punch-hole cutout for an 8MP selfie camera unit, while the back is adorned with a 50MP main camera.

The base configuration of the Realme V60 Pro sells for only CN¥1,599 (or around $221), while its other variant is available for CN¥1,799 ($249). Despite these price tags, the device comes with an impressive IP69 rating. Other notable details about the V60 Pro include its Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, RAM expansion support, and three color options (Obsidian Gold, Rock Black, and Lucky Red).