Budget Realme C75 4G launches with Helio G92 Max, 6000mAh battery, IP69 rating, reverse charging

Realme introduced a new affordable smartphone in Vietnam: the Realme C75 4G.

Despite its position as one of the newest budget models in the market, the Realme C75 4G has a pretty interesting set of specifications. This starts with its Helio G92 Max, making it the first device to launch with this chip. It is complemented by 8GB RAM, which can be expanded to reach up to 24GB. The storage, on the other hand, comes at 256GB.

It also has a huge battery of 6000mAh and decent 45W charging power. Interestingly, the phone also has reverse charging, which is something you’ll only find in mid-range to expensive models. Even more, it is equipped with AI capabilities and a Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule 3.0 feature. It is also pretty thin at 7.99mm and light at only 196g.

In terms of protection, Realme claims that the C75 4G is armed with an IP69 rating alongside the MIL-STD-810H protection and a layer of ArmorShell tempered glass, making it capable of handling falls.

The pricing of the Realme C75 4G remains unknown, but the brand might confirm it soon. Here are more details about the phone:

MediaTek Hello G92 Max

8GB RAM (+16GB expandable RAM)

256GB storage (supports microSD cards)

6.72” FHD 90Hz IPS LCD with 690nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP

Selfie Camera: 8MP

6000mAh battery

45W charging

IP69 rating

Realme UI 5.0

Lightning Gold and Black Storm Night colors

