Leaker teases Realme, Vivo, Oppo smartphone models launching this month

Well-known leaker account Digital Chat Station suggests that the Realme GT Neo 6, Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100 Ultra, and Oppo Reno 12 Pro will be announced this month.

This is unsurprising, as several leaks and reports involving the models have been surfacing in the past few days. In the post, the account didn’t directly mention the model names, but the descriptions point to the Realme GT Neo 6, Vivo X100s, X100s Pro, X100 Ultra, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, and even the Meizu 21 Note.

According to the account, the models will be introduced by their respective brands after the May Day holidays in China.

As per earlier reports, here are the details of these smartphones:

Realme GT Neo 6

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

16GB RAM

Android 14

6.78” 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 6,000 nits peak brightness

5,500mAh battery

121W fast charging

Vivo X100 Series

Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro, and Vivo X100 Ultra models

Flat designs

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

16GB RAM for Pro model

OLED FHD+, 5,000mAh battery and 100W wired fast charging for X100s model

Android 14

AI capabilities

Oppo Reno 12 Series