Redmi K70 series in the IMEI Database: A closer look at the new Redmi K70 family

Exciting new information has emerged about Redmi K70 series, which is creating a buzz in the smartphone world. A series of leaks and records in the IMEI database point to three different models in this series: Redmi K70E, Redmi K70, and Redmi K70 Pro. In this article, we will focus on the details and expectations of these models detected in the IMEI database. We will also discover that the POCO F6 series is a rebranded version of Redmi K70 series.

Redmi K70 Series in IMEI Database

Redmi K70 series has recently been detected in the IMEI database. This detection, along with leaks about the smartphones, can provide clues about their release timing. The devices will consist of three different models: Redmi K70E, Redmi K70, and Redmi K70 Pro. Redmi K70 series stands out in the IMEI database with different model numbers. Here are the model numbers of the new Redmi K series!

Redmi K70E: 23117RK66C

Redmi K70: 2311DRK48C

Redmi K70 Pro: 23113RKC6C

The “2311” number in the model numbers indicates November 2023. However, considering that the devices still need to go through certification stages, it is more likely that Redmi K series will be launched in December. Nevertheless, the introduction may be delayed, and the devices might be launched by January 2024.

POCO F6 Series: A Rebranded Version of Redmi K70 Series

Redmi K series smartphones are often released under the POCO F series name in different markets. A similar situation is expected for Redmi K70 series. It is expected that Redmi K70 will be sold as POCO F6, and Redmi K70 Pro will be sold as POCO F6 Pro. The model numbers of POCO F6 series are as follows:

POCO F6: 2311DRK48G, 2311DRK48I

POCO F6 Pro: 23113RKC6G, 23113RKC6I

The model numbers confirm that POCO F6 series will be available in many markets, making global and Indian customers particularly happy. The new POCO F series is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024. This rebranded POCO F series will largely retain the features of the Redmi K70 series and aim to provide users with a unique experience.

Redmi K70 Series Expected Features

Redmi K70 series aims to impress users with powerful performance and innovative features. It is expected that Redmi K70 will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while Redmi K70 Pro is expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Redmi K70 Pro could be the first phone to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

All phones in this series will have a glass or leather-textured back cover instead of plastic. This design change will provide a more premium feel and aesthetic look. However, the frames will still be made of plastic.

Redmi K70 series will also bring improvements in camera capabilities. The telephoto camera will allow for closer shots and smooth zoomed-in photos. This feature will provide users with more flexibility and elevate the photography experience.

The processor of Redmi K70E has not been determined yet, but there are speculations that this model could be a rebranded version of Redmi K60E. Redmi K70E will be launched as a China-exclusive model, while Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro will be available in Global and Indian markets.

POCO F6 series will have the same specifications as the Redmi K70 series. Many of the features mentioned above will also apply to POCO F6 series. There might be only minor differences, such as the POCO F models having a lower battery capacity compared to their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi K70 series has been detected in the IMEI database, comprising a highly anticipated range of smartphones. The model numbers and technical specifications indicate that they will offer users strong performance, advanced camera capabilities, and premium design.

Additionally, we have discovered that POCO F6 series is a rebranded version of this series. Redmi K70 series and POCO F6 series have the potential to make a significant impact in the smartphone world. We hope to gather more information in the near future, and there is no doubt that these devices will attract great attention in the smartphone industry.