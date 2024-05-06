Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered Redmi K80 series reportedly arriving in November

According to the latest claim from a reliable leaker, the Redmi K80 will be announced in November.

According to recent reports, the Redmi K80 series will be composed of the vanilla Redmi K80 model and the Redmi K80 Pro, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, respectively. Now, Weibo leaker account Smart Pikachu claims that the series will be unveiled in November.

This complements earlier claims about the chip, with Xiaomi reportedly getting the exclusive first launch rights for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. According to a report, the company would inject the component into its Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro devices, which are rumored to launch this October. After this announcement, other brands are expected to follow. Given that Redmi is under Xiaomi, it is unsurprising that the former will make this same announcement just a month later.

According to the account, aside from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, the Redmi K80 series will also offer a 2K resolution display. In a separate leak, the Redmi K80 was revealed to be getting a huge 5,500mAh battery. This should be a huge improvement compared to its predecessor, the Redmi K70 series, which only offers a 5000 mAh battery. This supports Xiaomi and Redmi’s reputation for providing high battery capacities in their devices, suggesting that we will get another power-rich handheld soon.