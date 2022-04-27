The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite Review: Is It Worth The Money?

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite is the ultra-portable, budget-friendly alternative to a full-size air purifier. This gadget uses smart technology to keep your home free of airborne pollutants like pollen, dust, dander, and other particulates. Although this air purifier is hardly the first choice for serious allergies, it’s the perfect size for dorm rooms or apartments where purifying one room at a time should do the trick.

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite Size

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite is only 5.2 inches wide and can be hung on the wall. It also adopts a smart control mode that automatically adjusts its power depending on the quality of air in the room. Mijia claims that this air purifier can significantly improve air quality, especially in small rooms.

This air purifier comes with a replaceable filter and an indicator light for alerting users to change it. Xiaomi claims that this filter can last for up to 12 months. The company also sells a second type of filter (the activated carbon filter), which is useful for removing odour from the room.

Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite, which is currently available in China, costs CNY 699 (around $102/Rs 7,300). It comes in black colour and has been developed by Mijia, a sub-brand of Xiaomi that makes smart home appliances and accessories.

The Air Purifier modes

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite has two modes.

The first mode is a sleep mode. In sleep mode, the noise level of the device is as low as 30 dB (A), and the fan speed is automatically adjusted to be suitable for sleeping. The second mode is a clean air supply mode. The device can provide fresh air in an area of up to 5 square meters, and at the same time, it can also monitor the indoor air quality in real-time through Xiaomi’s Mi Home app and display it in large font on the front panel of the machine.

In addition to these two modes, users can also customize their own use scenarios according to different needs.

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite uses a new noise reduction technology

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite uses a new noise reduction technology. In addition to the noise reduction brought by the fan housing through the airflow, it also reduces noise through the built-in air duct tuning system, which can reduce the noise generated by the fan during rotation. In general, we have indeed felt that the sound of this air purifier is smaller, and under normal circumstances, it will not have a major impact on our daily sleep.

In terms of size, the Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite is upgraded as an alternative to the Mijia Air Purifier 3H with a height of 5cm. It has a more compact appearance and is easier to place at home. At the same time, because of its small size, it is more suitable for small spaces such as bedrooms and offices.

The price advantage of this product is very obvious in terms of configuration: a three-layer composite filter element that was not included in previous generations; an OLED display; an ultra-quiet operation mode; a child lock function; etc., even if The purification effect is not comparable to that of Air Purifier 4 Pro or Huashi K260T, but it is cost-effective for ordinary users in terms of price and configuration. Also, like the Air Purifier 3, the Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite uses three filtration systems to purify the incoming air.

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite comes with remote control

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite comes with remote control. Here are all the other options.

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite is the latest way to clean up the air in your home or office, and it’s certainly one of the most affordable. The new purifier was announced alongside the Mi TV Stick, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, and a new gaming monitor just a few days ago.

The Mi Air Purifier 4 Lite offers a real-time display of PM2.5 levels, as well as three-layer filtration and an upgraded motor for better air circulation and purification. In addition to all this, the company is also offering remote control functionality on the device, allowing users to control their purifiers using their phones when they aren’t at home.

The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite Benefits

Features: The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite is known by many to benefit each home because it has a smaller size but powerful quality of purifying the air.

Benefits: It is the perfect size for any home that is not very large. It can easily be brought from one room to another and does not take up much space at all.

In short, thanks to its great features and innovative design, the Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite is one of the best products available on the market. With it, you will surely manage to purify your home or office from bad odours, smoke and harmful particles because of its two air filters: HEPA-glass fibre for trapping PM2.5 and PM0.3 particles and a nano-material filter for capturing odour particles. These things combined with ultra-low power consumption, make this air purifier stand out against other similar products. Interested in innovative products like The Mijia Air Purifier 4 Lite? Continue with our next post!