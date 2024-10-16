Vivo Y19s launches with Unisoc T612 SoC, 6GB RAM, 5500mAh battery

There’s a new budget smartphone in the market from Vivo: the Vivo Y19s.

The new model is the successor of the Vivo Y17s, which was announced last year. The brand did not make a huge announcement about the new phone’s arrival, and it does not offer the biggest upgrades. Yet, it can still be a decent option among other budget models in the current smartphone market.

The Vivo Y19s is a 4G device powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC. This is paired with a 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB MMC 5.1 storage. The phone also has a huge 5500mAh battery inside to power its 6.68″ 1608 × 720px LCD, which has a punch-hole cutout for the 5MP selfie camera. On the back, it offers a 50MP + 0.8MP rear camera setup.

The Vivo Y19s is available in Pearl Silver, Glossy Black, and Glacier Blue colors. The price of the phone remains unknown, but it should not be far from the ₹10,499 price tag of its predecessor.

Here are more details about the Vivo Y19s: