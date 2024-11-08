Vivo Y19s officially launches with $130 starting price

Santiago Jr Bongco
Nov. 8, 2024, 9:27

After initially unveiling it last month, Vivo has finally provided the full details of the Vivo Y19s. The model is now available in Thailand, where it sells starting at ฿4399 or around $130.

The Vivo Y19s is the successor of the Vivo Y17s, which was announced last year. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, which is paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Its storage, on the other hand, is fixed at 128GB. The phone also has a huge 5500mAh battery inside to power its 6.68″ 1608 × 720px LCD, which has a punch-hole cutout for the 5MP selfie camera. On the back, it offers a 50MP + 0.8MP rear camera setup.

The Vivo Y19s is available in Pearl Silver, Glossy Black, and Glacier Blue colors.

Here are more details about the Vivo Y19s:

  • 4G connectivity
  • Unisoc T612
  • 4GB (฿4399) and 6GB RAM (฿4999)
  • 128GB storage 
  • Virtual RAM and microSD card expansion support
  • 6.68” 90Hz HD+ LCD with 1,000nits peak brightness
  • Selfie Camera: 5MP
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 0.8MP
  • 5,500mAh battery 
  • 15W charging
  • FunTouch OS 14
  • Glossy Black, Pearl Sliver, and Glacier Blue colors

