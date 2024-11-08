Vivo Y19s officially launches with $130 starting price

After initially unveiling it last month, Vivo has finally provided the full details of the Vivo Y19s. The model is now available in Thailand, where it sells starting at ฿4399 or around $130.

The Vivo Y19s is the successor of the Vivo Y17s, which was announced last year. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, which is paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Its storage, on the other hand, is fixed at 128GB. The phone also has a huge 5500mAh battery inside to power its 6.68″ 1608 × 720px LCD, which has a punch-hole cutout for the 5MP selfie camera. On the back, it offers a 50MP + 0.8MP rear camera setup.

The Vivo Y19s is available in Pearl Silver, Glossy Black, and Glacier Blue colors.

Here are more details about the Vivo Y19s: