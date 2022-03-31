What are the top 7 reasons to switch from iPhone to Xiaomi?

You know Apple’s iPhone devices, which still hold a large portion of the market share. iPhone devices are premium and appeal to high-budget users. They are equipped with the most up-to-date technologies but are somewhat expensive. Alright, what if you use a Xiaomi device instead of an iPhone? Comparison can be made between Xiaomi devices and iPhone devices. Xiaomi devices are more suitable than iPhone devices for certain reasons. So what are these reasons? Here are top 7 reasons to switch from iPhone to Xiaomi!

Top 7 Reasons to Switch from iPhone to Xiaomi!

If you are thinking of buying an iPhone, it’s recommended to take a look at this reasons, because there are logical reasons to use a Xiaomi device instead of an iPhone. Perhaps it would be more reasonable and cheaper to use a Xiaomi device.

Xiaomi Appeals All Segments and All Budgets

Definitely switch from iPhone to Xiaomi best reason is that Xiaomi devices appeal to every segment and every budget. iPhone devices usually have prices around $1000. This can be a difficult number to reach for many segments. It would be more logical to choose a Xiaomi device instead. Xiaomi phone can offer the specifications of iPhone device -or even better- for half price. We can give an example of the Redmi K50 Pro device, which was introduced in China recently, it will be introduced as POCO F4 Pro in Global soon. We can make a brief comparison with the iPhone 13 Pro.

Redmi K50 Pro has MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and iPhone 13 Pro has A15 Bionic. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is powered by 1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2, 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 and 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. And A15 Bionic chipset is powered by 2×3.2GHz “Avalanche” and 4×2.0GHz “Blizzard” cores. In benchmark tests, there is a head-to-head struggle, even in some benchmarks Dimensity 9000 processor takes lead.

Redmi K50 Pro device has 6.67″ QHD+ (1440×3200) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED E4 display, 108MP main camera, 5000mAh battery and 120W fast charging technology. And iPhone 13 Pro device has a 6.1″ FHD+ (1170×2532) 120Hz OLED display, 12MP main camera, 3095mAh battery and 20W fast charging technology.

As a result, the iPhone 13 Pro device costs $1000 but Redmi K50 Pro device costs around $490. This price gap is reason enough to switch from iPhone to Xiaomi. Instead of the Redmi K50 series, there are also Redmi Note series or more affordable POCO devices. Xiaomi has all kinds of devices in every price band. But unfortunately you need a minimum of $800 to buy an iPhone device.

More useful OS – MIUI based on Android

Another important part is device’s operating systems. iPhone devices run the iOS operating system. Although it’s stable, but it can be useless in some areas. It doesn’t have as many features as Android operating system, most simple operations are limited. You need the App Store to download applications, you don’t have the opportunity to install applications from a third source. Or a very simple example, you want to download songs to your device. You don’t have opportunity to listen to offline music except iTunes or third-party streaming applications such as Spotify, Deezer, Tidal etc. Unfortunately, many simple operations like this are still not possible on iOS.

However, if you have an Android device, especially a Xiaomi device with MIUI, possibilities are limitless. You can download any song, any file or application you want. You are free. So, this is a good reason to switch from iPhone to Xiaomi.

Unlimited Customization with MIUI

Unfortunately, iPhone devices are also weak in customization. In the device theming, there is no option other than a few widgets that can be added to the home screen. Another example, you want to set a ringtone on your device. It’s something that can be done on most devices for years, but in iOS, ringtones cannot be added except stock ringtones. So, you can’t set a your best song as a ringtone. In fact, it’s a pity that such simple personalization options aren’t available on the iPhone. But even these and more customization settings available on Xiaomi devices.

Thanks to MIUI interface of Xiaomi devices, you can do everything you can think of. You access a huge theme store from Themes app. There are millions of system themes, icon packs, ringtones, wallpapers etc. in short, a great choice for customization fans. Moreover, “Android is useful”, which we explained in above article, is also valid here. You can find our top 5 themes article below.

Next Generation Technologies – FOD, Foldable, Under-Display Camera and More

iPhone devices still remain simple compared to today. Wouldn’t you like to have a different and next-gen device than normal? There is always innovation at Xiaomi. There are all kinds of innovations, from foldable devices to under-screen fingerprint and under-screen camera devices.

For example, Mi MIX Fold device. This device, which was introduced in April 2021, has an 8.01″ Foldable QHD (1860 x 2480) AMOLED 90Hz display. Isn’t it a really extraordinary feature compared to the iPhone? Moreover, device that comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) chipset, is a true flagship.

Or another example, Mi MIX 4 5G device. True example of innovation, device uses Xiaomi’s exclusive CUP (camera under-display) technology. The device’s camera is under the screen, which is awesome. Moreover, the under-screen fingerprint technology, which has been found in most Mi series devices since Mi 8 Pro, reveals that Xiaomi is a company that produces next-gen devices. When we look at all these innovations, switch from iPhone to Xiaomi really makes a lot of sense.

Advanced Multi-Camera Technologies

Device’s cameras is another important part. iPhone devices were only able to switch to dual-camera setup in 2017 with iPhone 8 Plus. Currently, even latest iPhone devices have dual and “Pro” models have triple camera setups. Xiaomi has had this for years, even the simplest devices have quad camera setups. If you want to try different camera technologies, Xiaomi will be the right choice.

For example, let’s take two examples from 2020, iPhone 12 Pro and Mi 10 Pro. iPhone 12 Pro device has a 12 MP f/1.6 (OIS) main camera, 12 MP f/2.0 2x (OIS) telephoto camera and a 12 MP f/2.4 120˚ ultrawide camera. However, Mi 10 Pro device has a 108 MP f/1.7 (OIS) main camera,12 MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera, 8 MP f/2.0 3.7x (OIS) secondary telephoto camera and 20 MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. Looking at the camera specifications, Xiaomi comes with seriously innovative and more advanced features. Another reason to switch from iPhone to Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Hypercharge for Extreme Fast Charging

Certainly, the issue of fast charging attracts the attention of many users. Unfortunately, iPhone devices still have low battery values and charging speeds. But Xiaomi has broken new ground in this regard, reaching 200W wired charging and 120W wireless charging, it’s truly outstanding. You can find our article about advanced fast charging technologies here.

Thanks to Xiaomi’s Hypercharge technology, first 200W wired and 120W wireless charging powers were achieved. This technology, which first came with the Mi 11T Pro, later came to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G device. Of course, values in these devices are wired at 120W, 200W is available in Xiaomi’s custom devices, it’s still in developing phase. Xiaomi Hypercharge can fully charge the 4000mAh battery in 8 minutes with 200W wired and 15 minutes with 120W wireless. Even an iPhone with a lower battery capacity takes longer to charge. Today, many Xiaomi devices have available with 67W and 120W charging speeds and 4000mAh – 5000mAh battery values. iPhone devices are very old in this technology. So, it’s time to switch from iPhone to Xiaomi.

Higher Screen Resolutions & Refresh Values

There is also a big difference in the screen between iPhone devices and Xiaomi devices. iPhone devices can still come with HD+ resolution (see iPhone SE 2022), this resolution will be a bad experience for your eyes. Usually iPhone’s screen have FHD+ resolution. All iPhone devices (except iPhone 13 Pro/Max) are still 60Hz. Xiaomi has been going above 60Hz for years, and there are many devices with resolutions such as QHD+.

Xiaomi devices have standardized 120Hz refresh rate, there are even 144Hz devices. Moreover, even mid-range Xiaomi devices are introduced at this refresh rate. Except for a few entry-level devices (some Redmi series, 9A, 10A etc.) all their devices come with at least FHD resolution, this ranges between FHD+ and QHD+ for mid and high-end devices.

Moreover, iPhone devices still come with a notch from 2018, which prevents the full-screen experience. Xiaomi firstly overcome this problem with Mi 9T series in 2019. Moreover, the CUP (camera under-display) devices we mentioned above are a good example in this full-screen experience. However, most Xiaomi devices come with a center or corner camera, for now. This is better than a iPhone’s big notch. In conclusion, another valid reason for switch from iPhone to Xiaomi.

Result

Considering all these reasons, choosing a Xiaomi device will be cheaper and more useful than iPhone. Moreover, you will have chance to experience next-gen technologies with Xiaomi. Switch from iPhone to Xiaomi to do more with your phone. Stay tuned for more.