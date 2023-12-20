Xiaomi 12T Pro HyperOS update is coming soon

Xiaomi 12T Pro is one of Xiaomi’s high-end T series models. This smartphone stands out with its superior features. Powering the device with Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1, it has a very premium and stylish design. With Xiaomi’s announcement of HyperOS, fans are wondering which devices will receive the HyperOS update. Now we come with an exciting news for Xiaomi 12T Pro users. In order not to upset users, the smartphone manufacturer has prepared the HyperOS update and will be rolled out soon.

Xiaomi 12T Pro HyperOS Update

Xiaomi 12T Pro was launched in 2022. The device was shipped with Android 12 based MIUI 13 out of the box and is currently running Android 13 based MIUI 14. One wonders when this legendary model will receive the HyperOS update. Today, we would like to announce an interesting development. The expected HyperOS update is now ready for the Chinese region and this confirms that the HyperOS update is rolling out soon. Here we are with all the details about the update!

Xiaomi 12T Pro’s last internal HyperOS build is OS1.0.1.0.ULFCNXM. This build will start rolling out to users in China first. After that, Xiaomi will quickly get the HyperOS global builds ready, and in January the HyperOS update will be released to all users in other regions. For now, China has been prioritized, as the first launch is in China.

When will Chinese Xiaomi 12T Pro (Redmi K50 Ultra) users receive the HyperOS update? The smartphone will receive the HyperOS update in the “Beginning of January” at the latest. Please wait patiently and we will inform you when the update is released.