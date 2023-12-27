Xiaomi 13 Pro gets HyperOS update

Xiaomi is making waves with the release of HyperOS for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, positioning the Xiaomi 13 Pro as a flagship model at the forefront of receiving this groundbreaking update. For the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the official rollout of HyperOS is currently rolling out and offers significant improvements for users, with a particular focus on the Global and EEA ROM versions. This update is set to upgrade system optimization, delivering an exceptional and immersive user experience.

HyperOS update heralds a new era for the Xiaomi 13 Pro and offers a glimpse into the future of smartphone functionality. Many other smartphones are planned to receive the HyperOS update in the coming days. Built on the Android 14 platform, the update aims to improve system stability and users can expect a sizeable 5.4 GB update with the differential build numbers OS1.0.1.0.UMBMIXM and OS1.0.1.0.UMBEUXM.

Changelog

As of December 27 2023, the changelog of Xiaomi 13 Pro HyperOS update released for the Global and EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[Comprehensive refactoring]

Upgraded memory management engine makes frees up more resources and makes memory usage more efficient

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2023. Increased system security.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

HyperOS update for Xiaomi 13 Pro, first released for the Global and EEA ROM, is now rolling out to users participating in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program. Users can access the update link via HyperOS Downloader and the anticipation is high. As the rollout continues, users are recommended to be patient as the HyperOS update, which offers to redefine the smartphone experience with innovative features, is gradually rolling out to all users.