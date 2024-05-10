Xiaomi 14 Ultra debuts in Japan with a higher price tag

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is now in Japan. Unlike its Chinese version, however, the Japanese variant of the model comes at a much higher price and a lower battery capacity.

The news follows the model’s debut in China in February. With its success, it was later introduced in Europe and made its way to the Indian market afterward. Now, Japan is the latest to welcome the handheld.

However, before fans in Japan celebrate, it is important to note that there are key differences between the Chinese and Japanese versions of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It starts with the pricing of the two, with the variant in China priced at CN¥6,999 or around $969. The Japanese version, however, comes with a higher price tag, which comes at JP¥199,900 or around $1,285 for its solo 16GB/512GB configuration. This translates to around $300 difference between the two variants.

Even more, the Japanese version of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a lower battery 5000mAh battery. This is lower than the 5300mAh battery of Xiaomi 14 Ultra in China. However, this is now entirely surprising as all the international versions of the model come with this rating. Thankfully, aside front this, there are no other significant changes made in the global version of the model.

With this, consumers in Japan can still expect the following Xiaomi 14 Ultra features: