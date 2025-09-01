Xiaomi 16 series reportedly coming in the 4th week of Sept.

The launch timeline of the Xiaomi 16 series is rumored to happen this month.

Xiaomi will be the first to launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip (AKA Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5). Earlier reports said that the first models of the lineup could arrive in October, but a new tip claims that it could actually happen sooner than expected.

That’s according to the speculations triggered by a well-known leaker’s post on Weibo. According to the tipster, the first Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 models, the Xiaomi 16 series, will launch between September 24 and 26. Fans, on the other hand, speculated that from the timeline provided by DCS, it could happen on September 25.

If true, it will be earlier than the launch of the Xiaomi 15 in October last year. According to reports, the series will first introduce the vanilla Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini. Leaks also revealed that the standard Xiaomi 16 model will measure 6.5″, while the Pro and Pro Mini will have displays measuring 6.8″ and 6.3″, respectively. The Pro model is also rumored to drop the curved display design and will use a new eye protection technology to make the display bright and soft.

Source