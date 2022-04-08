Xiaomi Pad 5 vs iPad 9 Comparison: Can Xiaomi beat the iPad?

Xiaomi Pad 5 vs iPad 9 Comparison compares the world’s top tablet manufacturer and Xiaomi. Apple has the largest share in the smart tablet market. Apple introduced its first tablet, the iPad 1, on April 3, 2010, and has been offering ambitious products ever since. Xiaomi, on the other hand, entered the smart tablet market on May 15, 2014 with the Xiaomi pad series and took a large share in this market in a short time. In September 2021, xiaomi launched its new tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 5, for sale. We compared the tablets of the 2 brands that have a large share in the smart tablet market in the same segment. So which of these tablets makes sense to buy? We compared these tablets in our Xiaomi Pad 5 vs iPad 9 topic:

The tablet market has taken a huge leap forward with the global pandemic after a long recession. Xiaomi, which has not announced a new tablet since 2018, released the new Xiaomi Pad 5 series with this revival and gained a large market share in a short time. The details of Apple and Xiaomi’s latest tablet, Xiaomi Pad 5 vs iPad 9 comparison are as follows:

Xiaomi Pad 5 iPad 9 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 8 cores up to 2.96GHz Apple A13 Bionic 6 cores up to 2.60GHz GPU Adreno 640 Apple GPU 2021 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM / 256GB Storage 3GB RAM / 256GB Storage Screen 11.0-inch 1600x2560p 275PPI 120Hz IPS 10.2-inch 2160x1620p 264PPI 60Hz Retina IPS Battery & Charge 8720 mAh capacity 33W fast charging 8557 mAh capacity 30W fast charging Rear Camera 13.0MP 8.0MP Front Camera 8.0MP 12.0MP Connectivity USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Lightning Port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 Software Android 11-based MIUI for Pad iPadOS 15 Price 360 Dollars 480 Dollars

Display

The feature that distinguishes tablets from phones is that they have larger screens. As a matter of fact, the most important issue when buying a tablet is whether the screen is good or not. In the comparison of Xiaomi Pad 5 vs iPad 9, we see that with its pixel density, thin frames and 120Hz refresh rate, Xiaomi Pad 5 offers a better screen experience than iPad 9.

Performance

The iPad 9 uses the same A13 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 11 series. With this chipset, it offers a very superior performance today, although not as much as the latest iPad models. Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. Both processors perform well enough for gaming or work.

Design

iPad 9 has the old classic iPad design. Compared to today’s tablets, the iPad 9 lags behind. The thick frames and 4:3 aspect ratio are reminiscent of old iPads from the outside. The Xiaomi Pad 5, is quite different from the iPad 9 in terms of design. With its full-screen design and thin frames, the Xiaomi Pad 5 feels premium. It would not be wrong to say that Xiaomi Pad 5 is superior to iPad 9 in terms of design.

Camera

The front camera of iPad 9 is 12MP and surprisingly better than the rear camera. We understand that on the iPad, which has an 8MP rear camera, more emphasis is placed on selfies or video calls. You can shoot 1080p videos with these cameras. On the Xiaomi Pad 5 side, there is a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is possible to record videos in 4K resolution with the Xiaomi Pad 5 as video recording.

We have seen the technical specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 5 vs iPad 9 comparison. So, which tablet should users choose for their intended use?

If you want these buy Xiaomi Pad 5

Better screen experience

Cheaper

Accessible software

If you want these buy iPad 9

More efficient performance

Color accuracy

Better video meeting

In the Xiaomi Pad 5 vs iPad 9 comparison, we saw the similarities and differences between the two tablets. In addition to these features, one of the parties to consider when purchasing is of course the price of the tablet. The iPad 9 is available for sale starting at 480 dollars. The Xiaomi Pad 5 starts at 360 dollars. The 120 dollars price difference between the two tablets also makes the Xiaomi Pad 5 more attractive.