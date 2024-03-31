Xiaomi reiterates Q2 HyperOS rollout plan in India

As the second quarter of the year enters, Xiaomi wants its users to know that it is continuously working to make its HyperOS available to more devices. In a recent post on X, the brand reiterated its plan involving users in India, highlighting the names of the devices that should receive the update in the second quarter.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.

The company started releasing the update in India by the end of February. Now, the work continues, with Xiaomi naming the devices that should receive HyperOS this coming quarter:

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11i

Mi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 13C Series

Redmi 12

Redmi Note 11 Series

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi K50i

HyperOS is not limited to the said devices. As reported earlier, Xiaomi will also bring the update to a plethora of its offerings, from its own models to Redmi and Poco. Yet, as mentioned before, the release of the update will be in phase. According to the company, the first wave of updates will be given to select Xiaomi and Redmi models first. Also, it is important to note that the rollout schedule may vary by region and model. As of today, details about the Poco devices in the market receiving the HyperOS remain unknown.