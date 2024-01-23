Xiaomi’s HyperOS moon super wallpaper available after 3 years

Xiaomi enthusiasts and smartphone users are in for a treat as a new and exciting update has been rolled out for the Super Wallpaper feature. Breaking the monotony since 2021, Xiaomi introduces the HyperOS Moon Super Wallpaper, adding a celestial touch to the collection of dynamic wallpapers available for Xiaomi devices. The latest Super Wallpaper APK version 3.2.0-ma-ALPHA-01191938 brings the mesmerizing Moon Super Wallpaper to compatible devices, providing users with a refreshing and immersive visual experience.

How to Access HyperOS Moon Super Wallpaper

To enjoy the all-new Moon Super Wallpaper, users need to update their HyperOS Super Wallpaper APK to version 3.2.0-ma-ALPHA-01191938. Once updated, the Moon Super Wallpaper can be accessed through the Wallpaper Picker application. This intuitive app allows users to personalize their device’s home screen with dynamic and visually stunning wallpapers.

However, it’s essential to note that the Moon Super Wallpaper application is currently unavailable on the GetApps servers. As a result, users may face problem in downloading the Moon Super Wallpaper directly from the Mi Wallpaper Picker. But it can be downloadable after Xiaomi releases moon wallpapers to public.

Global Availability of the HyperOS Moon Super Wallpaper

Xiaomi’s HyperOS Moon Super Wallpaper goes beyond visual appeal; it also embraces a multilingual experience within the application. The new update comes equipped with translations for a variety of languages, will allow users to enjoy the Moon Super Wallpaper on their devices worldwide.

Conclusion

Xiaomi’s HyperOS Moon Super Wallpaper is a captivating addition to the Super Wallpaper collection, offering users a delightful journey through the lunar phases. Although the challenge of downloading the Moon Super Wallpaper from GetApps persists, Xiaomi users are waiting to enjoy the celestial beauty on their device’s home screen. You can download latest Xiaomi Super Wallpaper Picker to enable hidden Moon Super Wallpapers.

As Xiaomi continues to innovate and refine its user interface, the introduction of the HyperOS Moon Super Wallpaper exemplifies the brand’s commitment to providing users with a visually stunning and dynamic smartphone experience. Stay tuned for updates as Xiaomi works towards resolving the download challenges and ensuring that the Moon Super Wallpaper becomes widely accessible to its global user base.