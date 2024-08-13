OnePlus injects 3 new AI features into Nord 4, Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G users will be glad to know that their devices now have three AI features: AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer.

The company recently introduced new features. Interestingly, the capabilities are only available to the brand’s affordable models instead of its high-end flagship phones. It is unknown if the company has plans to roll them out to other smartphones, but Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite 5G can now enjoy them. To recall, the Nord 4 is available in India, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, South Asia, Russia, and Latin America, while the Nord CE4 Lite 5G is exclusive to India.

The three features are accessible through the AI Toolkit, which is integrated into the device sidebar. It is important to note, however, that users must first activate the screen recognition capability of their phone in Settings > Accessibility & Convenience page.

Here are the details of the AI features:

AI Speak

AI Speak is a reading assistant that can read texts on the web and other apps out loud. To give users full control over it, there are options for speed, voices (male and female), and other controls.

AI Summary

It is another reading assistant feature that summarizes articles. Users can copy these summaries later. There are options to copy, share, and save them to the Notes app.

AI Writer

Just like other AI generators, this writing assistant can be used for various purposes. Users can provide instructions to the AI and select the tone they prefer before tapping the “Generate” button.