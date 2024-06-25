OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launches with Snapdragon 685, 8GB RAM, 5500mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has finally been unveiled in India and Europe this week.

The phone is one of the newest offerings from OnePlus, giving fans another affordable smartphone option in the market.

The model is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Users have options for 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be further expanded through the device’s microSD card support. To support its power, there’s a 5,500mAh battery. However, it is important to note that this capacity is limited in the Indian market, so the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G version in Europe only gets a smaller 5,100mAh battery. In line with this, we want to point out that the EU package comes without a charging brick.

Here are more details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: