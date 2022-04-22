If you do not like your latest MIUI version, and want to downgrade to lower version, we explained how to doing it.

It is always advised to use the latest version of MIUI for better security and features of MIUI. To install lower versions on your device, you need to take steps. This article will explain ”How to Downgrade Xiaomi Update?” without having a custom recovery and computer.

We will show you step by step how to downgrade MIUI. This method applies to any Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. This downgrade will be done without having a custom recovery but needs a PC.

How to Downgrade Xiaomi Update?

Keep in mind that you will lose all your pictures, videos, and anything you have on your device. So, you can back up your phone before starting to downgrade. The super thing to note down is the version which you are running. We have MIUI 13.0.3 SJUMIXM version, and it is based on Android 12, but How to Downgrade Xiaomi Update?

Now you need two files: your fastboot ROM, the version you are running right now, and then you also need the fastboot ROM to the version to which you want to downgrade. You need to download the fastboot ROM files according to your phone’s version. We will give you the link; search for your own Xiaomi MIUI version: MIUI Downloader.

Download the Files

Once you select download, you might see a full-page advertisement, close it on the top right, scroll down and find the download section, and select the ‘’Full ROM’’. Once you download this, you will see some pages on the bottom and using those pages, and you can scroll over to the next page and search for the version to which you want to downgrade and download it.

Remove your Accounts

When you have both the files, which are your recovery ROM and the version you want to downgrade, make sure that you downloaded them according to your region. The next thing we recommend, go into settings, password, and security, remove your screen lock, fingerprint, and face unlock. Once that is done, go back into Mi Account, remove it, and remove your Google Account.

Why are we removing all the accounts and security measures? As we are going to downgrade, and it is going to perform a factory reset, if you do not remove these accounts, you will have to sign back into them when you boot your downgraded MIUI for the first time. If you are fine with that, you can skip these steps, but we think that it will be easier when you remove the accounts.

Check your Battery

Next, go into the settings, find about the phone, tap on the MIUI version and make sure you do have an active internet connection, and also make sure that your battery is charged at least 50 to 60 percent.

Downgrade

Flash downloaded Fastboot ROM via fastboot. Check this guide for flashing fastboot ROMs.

Conclusion

So, we explained the details of ”How to Downgrade Xiaomi Update?”. This might look hard, but it is easy since we are using detailed guide. If you try, share your thoughts with us! Also, we heard that MIUI 13.5 is coming, if you want to hear the details, read our article.