Redmi 12 5G appears on Geekbench, launch event to take place on August 1st in India!

Xiaomi, the popular smartphone manufacturer, is set to expand their lineup with the introduction of Redmi 12 5G. Following the recent launch of Redmi 12 4G variant in the global market, the company is now gearing up to unveil the phone’s 5G counterpart. Just a few days ago, we brought you the news that the Redmi 12 5G is scheduled to make its debut in India. And now, thanks to a leaked Geekbench score, we get a glimpse of its potential performance. Read our previous article here: Xiaomi’s new affordable phone, Redmi 12 launches in India on August 1st!

Redmi 12 5G on Geekbench

Geekbench result reveals that the upcoming Redmi 12 5G, the device identified by the model number “23076RN4BI.” The device is capable of hitting a single-core score of 916 and an multi-core score of 2106. While the official specifications are yet to be unveiled, we can confidently expect the phone to be equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The Geekbench result suggests the presence of an 8GB RAM variant, but we anticipate that Xiaomi might offer different storage and RAM configurations at the time of launch.

Redmi 12 5G appears to be closely related to the previously revealed Redmi Note 12R, which was originally unveiled in the Chinese market. Redmi 12 5G (Redmi Note 12R) actually comes in different RAM and storage options such as variants with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM in China. We dont’t know which variants will be on sale in India but we can say that the phone is expected to feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset along with a UFS 2.2 storage unit for now. The Geekbench result reveals the 23076RN4BI so India will get the 8GB variant for sure but we don’t know about the other ones.

Xiaomi will introduce Redmi 12 5G in India on August 1st. While the 4G variant of the phone is also available globally, it is Redmi 12 5G model that will be revealed in India with the August 1 event. It’s worth noting that the 4G variant may eventually see its release in other regions (including India) in the future.