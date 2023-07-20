Redmi K70 Pro initial specs leak here, the best Redmi ever yet with a telephoto camera!

Redmi K70 Pro’s leaked sketch image and some specs have emerged on the internet! Previously, we shared the schematic image of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ with you, and you can find the related article here: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ schematics leaked on the web, reveals a huge camera array!

The leaked image and specs indicate that Xiaomi is now incorporating high-end features into the Redmi series phones. Redmi K70 Pro also boasts slim bezels on the front, following the same trend as Note 13 Pro+.

Redmi K70 Pro – 2K display, Tele lens and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Redmi K70 Pro is just about to be unveiled, and according to the latest information shared by DCS, it will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and feature a 2K resolution OLED display. Xiaomi has now surpassed the 5000 mAh battery capacity limit in its phones, with Redmi K70 Pro housing a huge 5200 mAh battery.

DCS also revealed details about the camera setup, indicating that Redmi K70 Pro will sport a powerful 50 MP main camera and a 3X telephoto camera. The telephoto camera is not something we encounter very often in Redmi series phones, showcasing Xiaomi’s intention to make the K70 Pro a fully feature packed device.

An additional noteworthy feature of Redmi K70 Pro is its metal frame. While metal frames were not common in previous Redmi phones, the K70 Pro sets itself apart as a flagship killer with its metal body, telephoto camera, high-end chipset, and 2K display.

The pricing is not announced for sure and we call it a flagship killer because Redmi phones mostly cost less than a phone in Xiaomi series. What do you think about future Redmi K70 Pro? Please comment down below!