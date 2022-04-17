Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update is ready (V13.0.2.0)!

Xiaomi, which has become the focus of attention of users with its MIUI 13 interface, has prepared the Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update for you. This update will come to your devices soon. Coming with a new sidebar, wallpapers and some extra features, MIUI 13 also improves system stability. Therefore, users are eagerly waiting for the MIUI 13 interface to reach their devices. According to the latest information we have, the update is ready and will be available to users very soon.

Information about the Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update – 2022 April 17

The current version of the device, which comes out of the box with the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 interface, is V12.5.16.0.RKLMIXM.The Redmi Note 10S, which has not received any major Android and MIUI updates, will soon have the first major Android and MIUI update, the Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update. The Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update to be released will be presented to you with the build number V13.0.2.0.SKLMIXM. Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update will be released in April.

Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update will first be available to Mi Pilots first. Afterwards, if no errors are found in the update, it will be available to all users. The upcoming new MIUI 13 Redmi Note 10S update will improve system stability and bring you many new features. As we mentioned in the first paragraph, you will have the opportunity to experience the new sidebar, wallpapers and many extra features.

How can I download the Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update when it arrives?

You will be able to download the upcoming Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update via MIUI Downloader. MIUI Downloader has many advantages such as being aware of update information and accessing MIUI’s hidden features. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the status of the this MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such content.