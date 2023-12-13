Special for Mi Fans: The little-known secret behind POCO

The landscape of the smartphone industry is characterized by constant evolution and fierce competition. In this dynamic environment, brands strive to differentiate themselves and secure a niche in the market. POCO, recognized for its budget-friendly yet high-performance smartphones, stands out among these brands. However, the secret behind POCO lies in the fact that many of its phones are, in essence, modified versions of the popular Redmi phones sold predominantly in China.

The POCO and Redmi Relationship

The mystery behind POCO’s emergence lies in the strategic integration of Xiaomi’s two sub-brands, POCO and Redmi. Most POCO models share fundamental features with Redmi phones, revealing a shared technological foundation. For instance, the POCO F2 Pro closely resembles the Redmi K30 Pro, showcasing the interconnection between the brands.

Sample Phones and Similarities

POCO F2 Pro – Redmi K30 Pro: The POCO F2 Pro, known for its robust performance and high-resolution cameras, shares striking similarities with the Redmi K30 Pro. This illustrates the shared technological base between the brands. POCO F5 – Redmi Note 12 Turbo: While the POCO F5 boasts noteworthy features, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, falling within a similar price range, offers comparable specifications. This suggests that both brands cater to a similar target audience. POCO M6 Pro – Redmi Note 12R: Positioned in the mid-range segment, both the POCO M6 Pro and Redmi Note 12R provide users with affordable yet powerful performance. This similarity reflects the strategic connection between the brands. POCO F4 – Redmi K40S: Competing in the budget-friendly segment, both the POCO F4 and Redmi K40S attract users with stylish design and user-friendly features.

The only general differences between POCO and Redmi phones are the camera and software. Sometimes the material of the back glass can also change. The only difference in POCO MIUI or POCO HyperOS with its new name, is the POCO Launcher.

If you are curious about other renamed version of your device, type the name of your device in the search bar or smartphones page on xiaomiui.net. Go to the device specs page and scroll down at the bottom of the page. You can see the clone models of your device under related phones section.

Conclusion

The enigma behind POCO unveils the brand’s derivation from the popular Redmi phones in China. This strategic approach aligns with Xiaomi’s goal of appealing to a broad user base across different market segments. Understanding the connection between POCO and its similar Redmi counterparts can empower users to make more informed decisions when selecting a smartphone that aligns with their needs.