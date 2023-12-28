Xiaomi 13T series starts getting HyperOS update

Xiaomi 13T series are the latest T series models announced by Xiaomi. These smartphones have superior hardware features. With the official announcement of HyperOS, it is curious which devices will receive HyperOS update. Xiaomi started to release the HyperOS update for the 13T series. The HyperOS update makes the devices faster and offers some extra features.

Xiaomi 13T series HyperOS update

HyperOS update is based on Android 14. Android 14 is Google’s latest operating system and includes significant optimizations. Xiaomi 13T series will receive the Android 14 based HyperOS update, which should improve the user experience. The build number of the updates are OS1.0.3.0.UMLEUXM and OS1.0.2.0.UMFEUXM. Released for the European region, HyperOS has an update size of 5.3GB and 5.8GB. Now let’s take a look at the changelog of the update!

Changelog

As of December 28, 2023, the changelog of Xiaomi 13T / 13T Pro HyperOS update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[Comprehensive refactoring]

Upgraded memory management engine makes frees up more resources and makes memory usage more efficient

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2023. Increased system security.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

HyperOS update for Xiaomi 13T / 13T Pro, first released for the EEA ROM, is now rolling out to users participating in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program. Users can access the update link via HyperOS Downloader and the anticipation is high. As the rollout continues, users are recommended to be patient as the HyperOS update, which offers to redefine the smartphone experience with innovative features, is gradually rolling out to all users.

Also, Xiaomi 13T users on Global ROM will receive HyperOS soon. The last internal HyperOS builds are OS1.0.1.0.UMFMIXM and OS1.0.1.0.UMLMIXM. Please wait patiently. Xiaomi will release the update very soon.