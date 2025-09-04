Xiaomi 16 series, Honor Magic 8, Vivo X300 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15 charging details

Several upcoming smartphone models have received their charging certifications recently.

We are expecting the arrival of various models in the coming weeks and months. Ahead of their debuts, their respective brands are now preparing the necessary certifications, one of which includes their charging certifications.

According to the certifications that surfaced online, the following models have received the respective charging speeds:

Xiaomi 16 series : 100W charging

Honor Magic 8 : 90W charging

Vivo X300 Pro: 90W charging

Oppo Find X9 Pro: 80W charging

OnePlus 15: 120W charging

