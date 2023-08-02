Before Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 launch, foldable device’s box and many details leaked!

Xiaomi is preparing to launch MIX FOLD 3. Before the foldable device is launched, the box and some details leaked. We have already reported on the MIX FOLD 3’s features in detail in previous articles and now we are getting closer to the MIX FOLD 3. With the leak of the box, the wallpaper that will come with the device has also come to light. All the details will be in our news right now.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3’s Box and Wallpaper

We have already leaked many features of the MIX FOLD 3. The foldable smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The camera setup is expected to be the same as Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The device will have a 50MP Quad camera system. Display features are also rumored to be similar to the MIX FOLD 2. Today, MIX FOLD 3’s box and the wallpaper that comes with the device were leaked.

The box looks exactly the same as the MIX FOLD 2’s box. Only MIX FOLD 3 is written instead of MIX FOLD 2. There is no detailed information about the box contents yet. This photo was shot with the Xiaomi 13 Pro and shared on China’s famous forum CoolApk.

MIX FOLD 3 appears to be paired with a Mi account and a screenshot of the Mi Account section was shared by a user on CoolApk. When you click on the devices section of the Mi Account, the image of your device appears and the picture of MIX FOLD 3 appears in this photo. In addition, the wallpaper that will come with the device does not escape attention.

We don’t have a clear image of the wallpaper yet, we will share the device’s wallpaper after it is launched. Other than that, nothing else is known. The foldable model is expected to be unveiled with Pad 6 Max on August 16. The launch date is not yet known. We will inform you when there is new information.