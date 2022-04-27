Xiaomi 12 Lite live images leaked – Flat display and 108 MP

Xiaomi’s high-end midrangers have always been a high point when it comes to price to performance, and the Xiaomi 12 Lite live images leak makes sure that this fact won’t change any time soon. We already knew most of the specs before, but with the new leaks of what the device will look like, we’re sure it’ll sell well and be a good device. So, let’s take a look.

Xiaomi 12 Lite live images leak – specs & more

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is a lower cost alternative to the Xiaomi 12, the same way the Mi 11 Lite was a cheaper alternative to the flagship Mi 11. Weibo user @experiencemore has gotten their hands on the 12 Lite before launch, and we must say that it is a beautiful and sleek device. Here, take a look.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 6.55 inch 1080p 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage, and a triple rear camera system, with a 108 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main shooter, 8 megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. The processor is decent, and the RAM amount will surely be enough for any task you throw at the device. It also features a 4,500mAh battery, so you won’t run out of battery easily during the day. You can read more about the specs of the Xiaomi 12 Lite here and we will make sure to update you on any news on the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Our old leaks were based on Mi Code and old real live images leak. However, we see that radical changes have also been made in the Xiaomi 12 Lite with the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom. We regret that we did not notice these changes.

If you look the photo in detail, the position and style of the camera is completely different with the leaked Xiaomi 12 Lite and the Xiaomi 12. Unfortunately, the abandoned prototype of Xiaomi 12 Lite in this photo.

