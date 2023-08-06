Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 hands on image leaked, revealing the quad camera system!

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 hands on image leaked online! While details about the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 continue to emerge, now a hands on photo of the MIX Fold 3 has appeared on a Chinese shopping website.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 real life image

We have already stated in our previous article that Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will have a quad camera system and the leaked photo actually confirm this. Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will come with a huge camera improvement compared to its predecessor. Here is a real life photo of the MIX Fold 3.

We have shared with you that the camera system of Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will be same as the 13 Ultra, but the camera setup comes with a rectangular design. We do not have a huge circular array like the 13 Ultra. Both phones different designs but the emphasis remains on camera performance, and the MIX Fold 3 is expected to please foldable fans with its implementation of a 1-inch Sony IMX 989 camera sensor as the main camera, same as the 13 Ultra.

The auxiliary cameras will employ a Sony IMX 858 sensor, offering three different cameras: ultrawide, telephoto, and periscope telephoto cameras. For those already appreciating the camera performance of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and seeking to delve into the realm of foldable devices, the MIX Fold 3 is likely to be a best device to buy.

What the Fold 3 brings new is that the phone will feature a selfie camera on the inner display in addition to the outer. MIX Fold 2 didn’t come with a selfie camera on the inner display, meaning you won’t be able to make video calls when you unfold the phone.

Chinese shopping website that presented the leaked image provides very limited information. However the seller added some details about the device’s storage and RAM configuration, suggesting there will be a variant with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. What we also know from the previous leaks is that the phone comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 67W charging.

We are curious to hear your thoughts on the device’s design as revealed in the leaked hands-on image of Xiaomi MIX Fold 3. Please share your opinions in the comments section below.