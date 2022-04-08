Xiaomi will stop releasing MIUI 13 Beta updates to some devices!

Xiaomi releases updates to its devices almost every day, but according to the latest information we have received, it has been announced that MIUI 13 Beta updates of some devices will be stopped. Xiaomi, which has made a name for itself with the MIUI 13 update, is testing new features with beta updates. These beta updates are released to certain devices and you have the chance to use them. However, according to the latest official statement, the specified devices will not receive MIUI 13 Beta updates again.

Devices that will not receive MIUI 13 beta updates!

According to Xiaomi’s statement, the specified devices will not receive MIUI 13 Beta updates from 18 July 2022 again. This is really sad, you will not get MIUI 13 Beta updates that allow you to experience new features first. Devices specified until July 18 will still receive updates, but after that they will not receive any more MIUI 13 Beta updates.

Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10 / Pro – tucana)

Redmi K30 5G (picasso)

Redmi K30i 5G (picasso_48m)

Redmi K30 (POCO X2 – phoenix)

Mi 10 (umi)

Mi 10 Pro (cmi)

Redmi K30 Pro (POCO F2 Pro – lmi)

Mi 10 Youth (vangogh)

We have mentioned above the devices that will not receive the MIUI 13 Beta updates, which will allow you to experience the new features first. It should be noted that these devices are not very old. It should not be forgotten that they can still work quickly and rapidly in daily use, games and similar subjects. Do not worry, even if you will not receive MIUI 13 beta updates again, you will still receive stable updates for a certain period of time. If you want to learn how to install MIUI 13 Beta updates, click here. So what do you guys think about this issue? Do not forget to express your opinions.

Source