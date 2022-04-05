MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices and Ineligible Devices

MIUI 13.5 will be introduced after MIUI 13. Have you wonder MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices? All devices using Android 12 will receive this update. Bad news to the smartphone users whose devices are last updated to Android 11! We are sad to inform you that Xiaomi will not be pushing the MIUI 13.5 version to these devices. Company has decided to drop support for Android 11 devices and will be moving on with newer devices from now on.

MIUI 13.5 Ineligible Devices

Devices that are not going to be getting the new MIUI 13.5 update are as followed MIUI 13.5 Ineligible Devices list down below. If your device isn’t in MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices and it is here, it will not get MIUI 13.5 Update. And Mi 9 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will only be getting MIUI 13:

Mi 9 / 9 SE / 9 Lite / 9 Pro

Mi 9T / Mi 9T Pro

Mi CC9 / Mi CC9 Meitu

Redmi K20 / K20 Pro / K20 Pro Premium

Redmi Note 8 / Note 8T / Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9A / 9AT / 9i / 9C

POCO C3 / C31

While it is quite saddening to see these devices going out of commission as far as the official updates go, it was their time to retire. As with the new updates of MIUI skin, operating system gets more and more dependant on the Android version and since these devices use the old Android version, which is 11, it becomes more difficult to adapt new features to this old Android framework, hence the reason why the support was dropped.

MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices

With the ineligible devices out of the way, let us get into what lucky Xiaomi devices are going to get this new MIUI 13.5 update. These devices in MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices will get MIUI 13.5. We will divide the MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices list into sub-brands so that it is easier for you to find your device among the MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices list.

MIUI 13.5 Eligible Xiaomi Devices

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

MIUI 13.5 Eligible Redmi Devices

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10C

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

MIUI 13.5 Eligible POCO Devices

POCO M4 Pro 4G

POCO X4 Pro 4G

POCO M4

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 GT

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

Don’t worry if your device isn’t exist in MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices list. However, you should not be worried as unofficial software development has been there with us for quite a while now and we are sure that at least some devices will be getting unofficial MIUI builds with higher Android version, catching up the novelties in new updates.

Project Treble system is also in place to have access to these newer versions that are otherwise inaccessible through official means. If you wish to know more about it, you can check out our other content from above that goes over GSI.