MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices and Ineligible Devices

MIUI 13.5 will be introduced after MIUI 13. Have you wonder MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices? All devices using Android 12 will receive this update. Bad news to the smartphone users whose devices are last updated to Android 11! We are sad to inform you that Xiaomi will not be pushing the MIUI 13.5 version to these devices. Company has decided to drop support for Android 11 devices and will be moving on with newer devices from now on.
MIUI 13.5 Ineligible Devices
Devices that are not going to be getting the new MIUI 13.5 update are as followed MIUI 13.5 Ineligible Devices list down below. If your device isn’t in MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices and it is here, it will not get MIUI 13.5 Update. And Mi 9 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will only be getting MIUI 13:
- Mi 9 / 9 SE / 9 Lite / 9 Pro
- Mi 9T / Mi 9T Pro
- Mi CC9 / Mi CC9 Meitu
- Redmi K20 / K20 Pro / K20 Pro Premium
- Redmi Note 8 / Note 8T / Note 8 Pro
- Redmi 9A / 9AT / 9i / 9C
- POCO C3 / C31
While it is quite saddening to see these devices going out of commission as far as the official updates go, it was their time to retire. As with the new updates of MIUI skin, operating system gets more and more dependant on the Android version and since these devices use the old Android version, which is 11, it becomes more difficult to adapt new features to this old Android framework, hence the reason why the support was dropped.
MIUI 13.5: Features will be available with the new Xiaomi update
MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices
With the ineligible devices out of the way, let us get into what lucky Xiaomi devices are going to get this new MIUI 13.5 update. These devices in MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices will get MIUI 13.5. We will divide the MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices list into sub-brands so that it is easier for you to find your device among the MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices list.
MIUI 13.5 Eligible Xiaomi Devices
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi Civi
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi 10 ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
MIUI 13.5 Eligible Redmi Devices
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 11 4G
- Redmi Note 11T
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi K50
- Redmi K50 Pro
- Redmi K50 Gaming
- Redmi K40S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K30 4G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10A
- Redmi 10C
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
MIUI 13.5 Eligible POCO Devices
- POCO M4 Pro 4G
- POCO X4 Pro 4G
- POCO M4
- POCO X4 Pro 5G
- POCO M4 Pro 5G
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 GT
- POCO F3
- POCO F3 GT
Don’t worry if your device isn’t exist in MIUI 13.5 Eligible Devices list. However, you should not be worried as unofficial software development has been there with us for quite a while now and we are sure that at least some devices will be getting unofficial MIUI builds with higher Android version, catching up the novelties in new updates.
Project Treble system is also in place to have access to these newer versions that are otherwise inaccessible through official means. If you wish to know more about it, you can check out our other content from above that goes over GSI.