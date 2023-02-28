MIUI 14 India Launch: The Newest Version of Xiaomi’s Custom Android Skin Launched!

Xiaomi has announced the India launch of MIUI 14, its latest user interface that brings a host of new features and improvements to its devices. MIUI 14 India will roll out to various Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones in the coming weeks, and users can expect a more intuitive, visually appealing, and feature-rich experience with the new update.
One of the most noticeable changes in MIUI 14 is the redesigned user interface with a more modern and minimalist design. The update introduces a new visual style with revamped system apps. The new design also includes super icons, customized wallpapers, and revamped home screen widgets.
MIUI 14 India Launched
Xiaomi 13 Pro and MIUI 14 have now been officially announced in the Indian market. So far, many smartphones have received the MIUI 14 India update. Xiaomi will announce the devices that will receive the update with this launch. We’ve already told you this. Now, Let’s check the list made by Xiaomi!
MIUI 14 will be available
on the following devices starting from 2023 Q1:
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G
- Redmi 11 Prime 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Redmi K50i 5G
- Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge
- Redmi Note 10
on the following devices starting from 2023 Q2:
- Redmi Pad
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max
- Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Redmi 9 Power
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10T 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10 Lite
on the following devices starting from 2023 Q3:
- Redmi Note 12 5G
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi's newly launched MIUI 14 UI will be rolled out to users soon. Along with the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the new MIUI was very curious.