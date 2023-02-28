MIUI 14 India Launch: The Newest Version of Xiaomi’s Custom Android Skin Launched!

Xiaomi has announced the India launch of MIUI 14, its latest user interface that brings a host of new features and improvements to its devices. MIUI 14 India will roll out to various Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones in the coming weeks, and users can expect a more intuitive, visually appealing, and feature-rich experience with the new update.

One of the most noticeable changes in MIUI 14 is the redesigned user interface with a more modern and minimalist design. The update introduces a new visual style with revamped system apps. The new design also includes super icons, customized wallpapers, and revamped home screen widgets.

MIUI 14 India Launched

Xiaomi 13 Pro and MIUI 14 have now been officially announced in the Indian market. So far, many smartphones have received the MIUI 14 India update. Xiaomi will announce the devices that will receive the update with this launch. We’ve already told you this. Now, Let’s check the list made by Xiaomi!

MIUI 14 will be available

on the following devices starting from 2023 Q1:

MIUI 14 will be available

on the following devices starting from 2023 Q2:

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Lite

MIUI 14 will be available

on the following devices starting from 2023 Q3:

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi's newly launched MIUI 14 UI will be rolled out to users soon. Along with the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the new MIUI was very curious.